Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a cover of The Bangles‘ classic hit ‘Manic Monday’ – you can watch it below.

The performance is the latest in Armstrong’s No Fun Mondays quarantine sessions, which have also seen the musician take on Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

For this week’s edition, Armstrong has joined forces – albeit from their respective living rooms – with The Bangles’ frontwoman Susanna Hoffs. Each playing electric guitar, the pair delivered a rock-infused spin on the Prince-penned single.

The vintage-filtered accompanying video shows Armstrong sitting on his sofa as his dog watches on from a cushion behind. Meanwhile, Hoffs – on backing vocals – jumps around different corners of her lounge.

Aside from learning new covers, Armstrong has also been using his extra downtime to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview, the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he explained.

Last week Green Day released their surprise new remix EP ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’ — comprising of new mixes of tracks from the band’s ‘Uno’/‘Dos’/‘Tré’ trio of albums.