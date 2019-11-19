Green Day to celebrate 25 years of ‘Dookie’ at the American Music Awards

"You already know where to be this Sunday"

Green Day will celebrate the anniversary of ‘Dookie’ at the American Music Awards this weekend.

The album, which was released in 1994, turned 25 this year and according to Billboard, the band will perform ‘Basket Case’ at the ceremony alongside new song ‘Father of All.’

Sharing the news on social media, Green Day wrote: “You already know where to be this Sunday.”

The ceremony takes place on Sunday (November 24) and will air live on ABC from 1am (GMT).

Last month (October 30), Green Day surprised fans by playing ‘Dookie’ in full at a show in Madrid.

Having teased fans that they’d be performing the entirety of their seminal 1994 record, the pop-punk veterans delivered when they took to the stage at their last-minute Spanish show ahead of the weekend’s MTV EMAs.

For their first set, they ran through the full album in order (playing ‘Chump’, ‘Pulling Teeth’, ‘Sassafras Roots’, ‘Emenius Sleepus’ and ‘In the End’ live for the first time in years. They also played hidden track ‘All By Myself’ live for the first time in six years, after Billie Eilish recently told frontman Billie Joe Armstrong that it was her favourite song by the band in a recent joint interview.

The band then returned for a second set of career-spanning hits (including new single and album title track ‘Father Of All…’), before an encore of the two opening tracks from 2005 landmark album, ‘American Idiot’.

Fans are now speculating whether more full album shows will follow, after the band teased fans earlier this year by rehearsing ‘Dookie‘ and cult favourite follow-up ‘Insomniac‘.

Earlier today, it was also announced that Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne will make his live comeback at the ceremony alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott. Osbourne will join the pair on their collaborative track ‘Take What You Want’ at the ceremony.

Other artists performing at the ceremony include Taylor Swift, who has resolved a dispute with Big Machine that will allow her to play her old songs at the event, as well as Christina Aguilera, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.