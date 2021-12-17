Green Day celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Kerplunk!’

Green Day have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album ‘Kerplunk!’ on social media.

The band’s sophomore record – their first to feature Tré Cool on drums – was released on December 15, 1991, via Lookout! Records; it was their last on the independent label.

All three members of the band have taken to social media to pay tribute to the album – which Reprise Records reissued on vinyl in 2009, alongside a reissue of their ‘Sweet Children’ EP – the title of which referenced the band’s original name.

While bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Cool simply shared the LP’s artwork, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has dug deep in the archives for some throwback photos from that era, which you can check out below.

Armstrong also reached out to Lookout! Records co-founder Larry Livermore to write a retrospective piece for the anniversary entitled: I Am The Disappearing Boy: 30 Years Of Kerplunk.

Reflecting on the band’s success, Livermore said he knew that big things were coming for Armstrong and co. from the very time he laid eyes on them. “What made me so sure?” he wrote. “Part of it was just a gut instinct, the same sort of feeling that had prompted me to ask Green Day (still Sweet Children at the time, strictly speaking) to do a record within minutes of seeing them play for five teenagers in a candlelit cabin in the middle of a mountain wilderness. “Billie and Mike were only 16 at the time, and their then-drummer, Al Sobrante was all of 18. It was only their third or fourth show ever, but there was no doubt in my mind that their music was ready for the world. It might have taken the world a little while to catch on, but three years later, it felt like that was about to happen.”