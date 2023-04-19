Green Day celebrate ’39/Smooth’ anniversary with never-before-seen video from 1990

Green Day have celebrated the 33rd anniversary of their debut album ’39/Smooth’ with a never-before-seen video and photos.

The pop-punk icons shared an Instagram post that featured old throwbacks of the line-up that consisted of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Durnt and original drummer John Kiffmeyer.

They also unveiled a video of them performing the LP’s track ‘Paper Lantern’ in a backyard in their home city of Oakland, California, a couple of weeks before the album’s release.

’39/Smooth’ was released on April 13, 1990 via Lookout! Records. It was later reissued in 1991 under the title ‘1,039/Smoothed Out Slappy Hour’s, which included their earlier EPs ‘1,000 Hours’ and ‘Slappy’.

Fans took to the comments section to celebrate the anniversary of the “bloody great album”. Among the commenters was Oakland native Robb Flynn of Machine Head who exclaimed that “This video rules!”

Bowling For Soup’s frontman Jaret Reddick shared that the album was a “life changing release”, while tennis legend Serena Williams also took to the comments to share “and I know every single song.”

In other news, Armstrong recently announced his collaboration with Gibson to recreate one of his beloved guitars. Named the Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior, the new guitar is a replica of the punk icon’s own 1950s Les Paul model, which he is commonly seen sporting on stage.

Back in January, the band released a 25th anniversary reissue of their fifth album ‘Nimrod’, featuring previously unheard songs such as their cover of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison‘ and the era demo ‘Black Eyeliner‘.

Meanwhile, Green Day confirmed that they’ve spent much of last year recording a new studio album. The trio, who released their 13th and latest record ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ in 2020, shared a video on TikTok that documents their time on the road in 2022 and revealed that they’d been “recording our [new] record in London & LA” in between the UK and European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Green Day have also been announced as headliners at this year’s Louder Than Life festival. The four-day festival in Louisville, Kentucky takes place at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from September 21 to 24, where the likes of Weezer, Queens Of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit and Turnstile will also perform.