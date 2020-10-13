Watch classic footage of Green Day performing in 1996 on the ‘Insomniac’ tour

Green Day have shared archive footage from their 1996 European tour to celebrate 25 years since the release of their album ‘Insomniac’.

The record, which was their fourth studio album and featured such songs as ‘Brain Stew’, ‘Jaded’ and ‘Walking Contradiction’, reached the milestone on Saturday (October 10).

Dipping into the archives over the weekend to celebrate ‘Insomniac’ turning 25, Green Day shared nearly 21 minutes of classic footage from a show they played in support of the album in Prague back in 1996.

“It’s the ‘Insomniac’ 25th Anniversary!!” the band wrote in the video’s accompanying caption. “So we wanted to do something special, so here is the biggest glimpse ever into the ‘Insomniac’ era tours from 1995-96.

“Never-before-seen footage from Europe 95 tour and Live concert in Prague shot on 16mm film in Europe 1996 with the fateful last shows on tour before returning home to go back into the studio for ‘Nimrod’ album sessions. Enjoy!”

Green Day added: “Time to celebrate ‘Insomniac’ 25th and bust out the champagne and caviar.”

The band are reissuing ‘Insomniac’ to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with the release set to include recordings from the Prague live show in question.

However, due to coronavirus-enforced production delays, the vinyl edition of the reissue is not expected to ship until early 2021.

Last week, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced an album compiling his ‘No Fun Mondays’ cover versions.