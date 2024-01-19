Green Day debut ‘One-Eyed Bastard’ at intimate NYC ‘Saviors’ launch gig

Green Day have gave recent single ‘One-Eyed Bastard’ its live debut at their intimate album launch gig in New York City last night (Thursday January 18) – in a show that was also heavy on material from their classic albums ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’. Check out footage and the setlist below.

The pop-punk veterans took the stage at Irving Plaza – a 1,500-capacity venue located in the heart of the city – to celebrate the release of their 14th album ‘Saviors‘ as part of Sirius XM’s Small Stage Series.

After the band confirmed this week that they would be playing ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ in their entirety while on their upcoming 2024 ‘Saviors’ tour, the trio gave a taste of what to expect with a set that was heavy on songs from the two LPs as well as their new record.

Kicking off with ‘American Idiot’, the band went on to play ‘Look Ma, No Brains!‘ and ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me‘ from their new album before playing ‘One-Eyed Bastard’ live for the first time.

The band also took the time to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to their touring guitarist Kevin Preston and Jason Freese who plays keys. In the middle of Armstrong’s harmonica solo during ‘Minority’, the singer turned to the crowd and said: “Hold on a second. It’s a very very very special night. It’s Kevin Preston’s birthday tonight baby!,” before leading the crowd into a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

They then jumped back into the the song before Armstrong stopped again, this time to lead the crowd into another rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Freese in a belated celebration of his birthday which was a few days prior.

During the middle of the show, bassist Mike Dirnt took a brief water break to show off his Stanley Cup with its long, colourful straw – joking about being down with the kids.

Elsewhere in the set, the band played ‘2000 Light Years Away’ from their 1991 LP ‘Kerplunk’ followed by the likes of ‘One Of My Lies’, ‘Stuart And The Ave’, ‘Christie Road’, ‘Brain Stew’ and more.

Mike Dirnt Stanley Cup Model ™ pic.twitter.com/QNNs91cCMh — existential bread 🥖 (@lochnesscheska) January 19, 2024

Green Day at Irving Plaza setlist was:

‘American Idiot’

‘Look Ma, No Brains!’

‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’

‘Dilemma’

‘One Eyed Bastard’

‘Bobby Sox’

‘1981’

‘Burnout’

‘Longview’

‘Welcome to Paradise’

‘She’

‘Holiday’

‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

‘Letterbomb’

‘Minority’

‘2000 Light Years Away’

‘One of My Lies’

‘Stuart and the Ave.’

‘Christie Road’

‘Brain Stew’

‘St. Jimmy’

‘Warning’

‘Revolution Radio’

‘Basket Case’

‘Homecoming’

‘Whatsername’

Green Day’s new album ‘Saviors’ was released today (January 19). In a four-star review, NME said: “There’s some serendipity in the band hitting the road to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of ‘American Idiot’ later this summer. Not only does ‘Saviors’ spiritually bridge the gap between the two, but it uses the palette of the best of the band to tell us something else.

“Look to the artwork: ‘Dookie’ was a cheeky carpet-bombing of shit, ‘American Idiot’ was a hand grenade, ‘Saviors’ is an act of defiance met with a shrug; a band saying, “We’re still here and we’re still fucked”.

The band will be embarking on a huge world tour this year in support of the album. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, Maid Of Ace, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas are set to join as support across select dates and tickets can be found here.

In other news, Green Day have recently shared a riotous video for their new single ‘Bobby Sox’.

“It’s the ’90s song that we never wrote. It started out being a song I wrote for my wife but as it materialised, I wanted to switch it up and added, ‘Do you wanna be my boyfriend?’ on top of ‘Do you wanna be girlfriend’… So the song becomes a kind of universal anthem,” said Armstrong in a press release.