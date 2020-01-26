Watch Green Day deliver a sweary performance at NHL All-Star Game

Green Day treated fans to an energetic performance at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night in St. Louis, with the a few of singer Billie Joe Armstrong’s expletives during the set slipping past the censors.

The band played a set outside the Enterprise Center prior to the game, before taking to stage for the second intermission of the All-Star Game.

Armstrong implored the crowd to “get your fucking hands up in the air!” during 1994 hit ‘Basket Case’, and later shouted “Let’s go f**king crazy!” during ‘American Idiot’. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Although the expletives were muted by NBC’s censors, former Deadspin video director Timothy Burke reported that the lines passed through the secondary audio feed without censorship.

Green Day later tweeted about the incident, playfully asking “Anyone know why we’re trending?”

Anyone know why we’re trending? We’ve been busy having a blast w the @NHL in St. Louis all night. — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 26, 2020

Fans were generally amused by the controversy, with some suggesting that Armstrong’s swearing shouldn’t have come as a surprise to the broadcasters.

You can’t expect a band who has an album called Father of All Motherfuckers coming out to not curse on live TV#greenday #NHLAllStarWeekend pic.twitter.com/3BJL5eCCci — Riley G (@Riley_G11) January 26, 2020

