Green Day, Fall Out Boy and more to play Rock In Rio 2022

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne are among a number of new names added to the 2022 edition of Rock In Rio in Brazil.

The legendary Rio De Janeiro festival will take place from September 2-4 and 8-11 next year, and already features the likes of Post Malone, Iron Maiden and Måneskin alongside Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

On September 9, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne will play alongside Billy Idol and Capital Inicial, with tickets on sale here now.

2022 will mark the first time that Rock In Rio will hold its Brazilian and Portuguese festivals in the same year.

Earlier in the year (June 18-19 and 25-26), the previously announced Lisbon-based edition of the festival will take place, featuring Foo Fighters, The National and Liam Gallagher (who will all play on June 18) as well as Duran Duran, a-ha, Xutos & Pontapés, Bush (June 25) and Post Malone (June 26) all confirmed on the bill.

Earlier this year, Rock In Rio’s 2021 Lisbon and Brazil festivals were both cancelled. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of both events in 2020, the global health crisis once again prompted Rock In Rio’s organisers to act back in March.

Tickets already purchased for the cancelled 2020 or 2021 editions of Rock in Rio Lisboa and the Brazilian edition will be valid for the 2022 festival. All information regarding tickets and the festival itself can be found here.

Before Rock In Rio, Green Day and Fall Out Boy will head out on the rescheduled UK and European leg of their ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Weezer.

See the new summer 2020 UK and European dates for the Hella Mega Tour below.

JUNE 2022

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

JULY 2022

02 – Paris, La Defense Arena