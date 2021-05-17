Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer reschedule remaining ‘Hella Mega Tour’ dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have rescheduled the remaining dates of their ‘Hella Mega Tour‘.

The US leg of the groups’ joint tour had already been postponed from summer 2020 to this summer, however, ongoing coronavirus restrictions have meant fresh dates have been set for next year. The bands will now hit the road in summer 2022 in correspondence with the rescheduled UK/EU tour dates announced in April this year.

Now, fans in the US will be able to catch the trio’s tour from July 24 (in Dallas, Texas) which will stop at 21 North American cities before wrapping on September 6 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

Additionally, two shows have been added to the schedule: August 17 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, and September 1 at Summerfest in in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A pre-sale for the new shows starts tomorrow, May 20 at 10am local time, with general sales for all tickets beginning this Friday, May 21 at 10am local time.

Tickets for all shows, including the rescheduled dates, along with more information are available here.

‘Hella Mega Tour’ North American dates 2022:

JULY

24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

AUGUST

01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park

29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

SEPTEMBER

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park

The jaunt, which saw its opening leg in Asia axed in February 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, was originally due to hit the UK, Europe and US last summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

Advertisement

In other news, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed what he believes to be the band’s best song and his favourite album ever released by the band.

Weezer, meanwhile, performed ‘All The Good Ones’ from their new album ‘Van Weezer‘ during their latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch here.