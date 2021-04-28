Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer reschedule UK/EU Hella Mega Tour to 2022

The UK and European leg of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer‘s huge Hella Mega Tour has been rescheduled to 2022 – check out the new dates below.

The jaunt, which saw its opening leg in Asia axed due to coronavirus concerns, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US last summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

After all dates were pushed back due to ongoing pandemic-related restrictions, new dates were announced for summer 2021 in the UK and Europe, along with US dates also set for summer.

While the US dates appear to still be going ahead, the UK and European leg of the tour has now been pushed back to summer 2022.

In a joint statement, the bands said: “Europe + UK – this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we’d be able to make the Hella Mega Tour a reality for you this summer, COVID had other plans.

“With that being said, your shows will now be happening in 2022. Your tickets are good for the new dates, so make sure you hold onto them!

“And for all of you in the U.S., we’re still planning on coming to see you this summer!”

An update on Hella Mega Europe/UK – new dates at https://t.co/SgfTswSC50 pic.twitter.com/uADsgEuCkv — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) April 28, 2021

See the new summer 2020 UK and European dates for the Hella Mega Tour below.

JUNE 2022

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

JULY 2022

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena

News of the Hella Mega Tour came back in September 2019 when each of the three bands shared new tracks simultaneously alongside announcing the run of gigs. On the same day, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer played a surprise intimate show in Los Angeles.

The UK’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown is hoping to see all limits on social distancing removed by the end of June.

Ahead of that date, a dozen test events are being held across April and May to trial the idea of crowds with no social distancing. They include the BRIT Awards and two events in Liverpool – a 5,000 capacity maskless gig in Liverpool’s Sefton Park on May 2 headlined by Blossoms and ‘The First Dance’, a two-day clubbing event featuring Fatboy Slim, The Blessed Madonna, Jayda G and more.