Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer tease more Hella Mega Tour dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are teasing more dates for their upcoming Hella Mega Tour.

The three rock titans will hit the road together later this year, with legs in North America and Europe already confirmed.

All three groups tweeted the same three emojis earlier today – an Australian flag, a New Zealand flag, and a face with a hand over its mouth. Screenshots of those tweets were then shared by the official Hella Mega Tour Twitter account. See them below.

Fans have speculated that the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour could take place between the end of Green Day’s Asian dates, which wrap up at the end of March, and the start of their European commitments, which begin in May.

The Hella Mega Tour will kick off in Paris on June 13, with the tour arriving in the UK on June 24 with a show at Glasgow Green. It will then continue on to London, Huddersfield, and Dublin before moving across the pond to the States. Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the three acts on the European leg, while The Interrupters will support in the US.

The tour comes as both Green Day and Weezer prepare to release new albums. Green Day’s ‘Father Of All…’ is set for release on February 7, while Weezer’s ‘Van Weezer’ will arrive on May 15.

Meanwhile, last week Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong said he wants to re-record the band’s 2000 album, ‘Warning’. I want to go back and just do everything more live, because I think ‘Minority’ live is a lot better than it came out on the album,” he said. “But that’s just one of those things that you think about too much.”