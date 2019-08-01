Watch Green Day members make surprise appearance at party to play loads of banging covers

Belting out classics by David Bowie, Nirvana, The Clash, Rolling Stones and many more

Members of Green Day made a surprise appearance at an event in their native Oakland last month, where they ran through a lengthy set of covers by the likes of David Bowie, Nirvana, The Clash and many more. Check out footage of the full show and the setlist below.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt returned with their covers band The Coverups, where they appeared at the 40th Street Block Party to perform an hour-long set of classics that included ‘All The Young Dudes’, ‘Suffragette City’ and ‘Rebel Rebel’ by David Bowie, as well as Nirvana’s ‘Drain You’ and ‘Happy’ and ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ by The Rolling Stones.

This follows a similar appearance back on New Year’s Eve, where the band were joined by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

The Coverups’ setlist was:

A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls cover)

I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)

I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover)

Where Eagles Dare (Misfits cover – with Kevin Preston)

Born to Lose (The Heartbreakers cover – with Kevin Preston)

Bastards of Young (The Replacements cover)

American Girl (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Walking Out on Love (Paul Collins Beat cover)

All the Young Dudes (David Bowie cover)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)

Sheena Is a Punk Rocker (Ramones cover – with Violet Mayugba)

Drain You (Nirvana cover)

Dancing With Myself (Generation X cover)

Suffragette City (David Bowie cover)

Happy (The Rolling Stones cover)

Surrender (Cheap Trick cover)

Rebel Rebel (David Bowie cover)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)

(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (Brinsley Schwarz cover)

The band recently teased fans of their return (which many expect to be an anniversary tour of their seminal 1994 album ‘Dookie‘), having confirmed that they are currently working on new material. This year also saw Green Day announce that they would be releasing their first book Last Of The American Girls on October 29. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have collectively co-authored the book, which is named after the band’s ’21st Century Breakdown’ cut ‘Last of the American Girls’. It’s illustrated by cartoonist Frank Caruso.

The band are also believed to be working on a movie adaptation of their now seminal comeback album ‘American Idiot‘.