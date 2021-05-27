Green Day, Muse and Volbeat will headline Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2022.

The twin German festivals are aiming to return next year after being forced to cancel their 2020 and 2021 events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park will run simultaneously from June 3-5, 2022, with Green Day, Muse and Volbeat all headlining.

Those three bands will be joined on the line-up for both festivals by the likes of Weezer, Deftones, Korn, Lewis Capaldi, The Distillers, You Me At Six and 100 Gecs.

You can see the line-up poster for both festivals in the above and below posts.

Tickets for Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2022 are on sale now, while ticketholders for the cancelled 2021 festivals can transfer their tickets over to next year by heading here.

Green Day recently rescheduled the UK and European dates of their ‘Hella Mega Tour’ – which they’ll embark on with Weezer and Fall Out Boy – to 2022.

“Europe + UK – this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we’d be able to make the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ a reality for you this summer, COVID had other plans,” the bands said in a joint statement.

“With that being said, your shows will now be happening in 2022. Your tickets are good for the new dates, so make sure you hold onto them!”

Muse, meanwhile, will celebrate the forthcoming 20th anniversary of their album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ by releasing a new remixed version of the LP next month.