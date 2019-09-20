Watch the music video for Green Day’s latest single, ‘Father of All…’

“We wanted to make something about dancing”

Green Day have released a new music video for their latest single, ‘Father of All…’

The video, which premiered on Friday (September 20), splices shots of the band performing the song with dancers silhouetted in the background alongside stock footage of people dancing in different settings, times and places.

“We wanted to make something about dancing,” the band wrote in a statement accompanying the video’s release. “Anxiety. Tribalism. Joy.. and straight-up violence. It’s the history of us. Meaning all of us.

“None of this is choreographed.. (except the hotties in red) we don’t need to be choreographed… just lose your shit.. scream like no one is listening.. dance like your hair is on fire. punk soul rockers!”

Watch it below:

‘Father of All…’ is the title track of Green Day’s new album, due out February 7, 2020. The song got its live television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

For the album ‘Father of All…’, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong “drew no inspiration” from Donald Trump, he said in a recent interview: “Trump gives me diarrhoea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Green Day announced the album earlier this month alongside a joint headlining tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. All three bands dropped new music to unveil the Hella Mega Tour, which will take them to arenas in Europe, the UK and North America. They also warmed up for the huge tour with a tiny show at Los Angeles’ Whisky-A-Go-Go.