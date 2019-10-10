Green Day release new song ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ from ‘Father Of All…’

The National Hockey League’s new pump-up track

Green Day have released ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’, a new song from their upcoming album ‘Father Of All…’ that also doubles as the opening theme for the National Hockey League’s Wednesday game broadcasts.

‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ is the second song to be released from ‘Father Of All…’, following the title track which arrived last month. Stream the new track below:

Fire, Ready, Aim We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ is the new opening theme for the NHL’s Wednesday Night Hockey broadcasts on NBC Sports. It premiered October 9 in a video montage before the game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. The clip also includes footage of the band performing the song on an ice hockey rink. At one point, Tre Cool abandons his drum kit to drive a Zamboni. Watch it below:

Hockey fans can expect to hear the song throughout the 2019-2020 season. As part of Green Day’s partnership with the NHL – which spans two years – the band will perform at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, Missouri on January 25, 2020.

Green Day will release ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7, 2020. Next year, they will embark on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, hitting stadiums in the UK, Europe and America next summer.