Listen to Green Day’s surprise new ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’ EP

Green Day have released a surprise new EP titled ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’ — check out the new release below.

Released overnight, the EP comprises of remixes of three songs from the band’s 2012 trio of albums, ‘¡Uno!’, ‘¡Dos!’ and ‘¡Tré!’.

Green Day are behind the new remixes, which according to a press release “‘showcase big guitar in a way these tracks have never been heard before”. The songs in question are ‘Lazy Bones’, ‘Wild One’ and ‘Oh Love’.

You can hear the EP below.

The EP follows nearly two months on from the release of Green Day’s latest album ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’.

Late last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took part in a Elton John-organised live-stream concert to help raise funds in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Armstrong shared his latest cover as part of his weekly ‘No Fun Mondays’ quarantine sessions. Armstrong took on Johnny Thunders’ 1978 track ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’ for the latest edition, and it was recorded in the frontman’s home studio.

‘No Fun Mondays’ is taking place while the widespread lockdown and social distancing measures are in place in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.