Green Day, Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2024

Isle Of Wight Festival has announced the first line-up for its 2024 edition, with Green Day, Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy set to headline.

The iconic event is due to take place at Seaclose Park in Newport between June 20-23. Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT next Monday (November 6) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Today (November 2) organisers have confirmed that Green Day will deliver a UK festival exclusive performance when they close the IOW main stage on the Sunday night (June 23).

The Prodigy and Pet Shop Boys are scheduled to top the bill on the Friday (21) and Saturday (22), respectively.

Other acts on the initial line-up include Suede, Blossoms, Zara Larsson, The Streets, Nothing But Thieves, McFly, The Darkness, Crowded House, Beverley Knight, Keane, Toyah & Robert Fripp, and Simple Minds.

In a statement, festival promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 headliners today and to continue to showcase a truly exciting array of talent for next year’s Festival.

The #IOW2024 lineup is here – headlined by @the_prodigy, @petshopboys and @GreenDay (UK Festival Exclusive), as well as many more incredible acts 🎉🙌 Exclusive 48hr presales are now LIVE for existing @Barclaycard & @ThreeUK customers until 1pm on Saturday 4th November. pic.twitter.com/cDXr11OJ8A — Isle of Wight Festival (@IsleOfWightFest) November 2, 2023

“From globally-recognised and pioneering artists, to chart-topping talent and rising stars, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the island next year. Fans should stay tuned for more news soon!”

The first wave of artists announced for Isle Of Wight 2024 is (in alphabetical order):

Beverley Knight

Blossoms

Crowded House

Dagny

Green Day

Jake Shears

Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems

Keane

McFly

Nothing But Thieves

Pet Shop Boys

Picture This

Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band

Scouting For Girls

Simple Minds

The Bootleg Beatles

The Darkness

The K’s

The Mary Wallopers

The Prodigy

The Streets

Suede

Toyah & Robert Fripp

Zara Larsson

Barclaycard and Three customers can access an exclusive ticket pre-sale for 48 hours from now (1pm GMT on November 2) – visit here to do so.



The news comes after Green Day’s recent return with the single ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, which is the first taste of the trio’s upcoming 14th album ‘Saviors’ (out January 19).

Additionally, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. teased some UK and European headline shows last month while confirming that they’ll be hitting the road for a huge US stadium tour next year. The band will play an intimate gig in Paris this Saturday (November 4), and have told fans that similar dates will be held “in other cities very soon”.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 hosted headline performances by Pulp, The Chemical Brothers, Robbie Williams and George Ezra.