Green Day played ‘Dookie’ in full last night

Gig envy, anyone?

Last night saw Green Day surprise fans by playing their classic album ‘Dookie’ in full at a show in Madrid. Check out footage from the gig below.

Having teased fans that they’d be performing the entirety of their seminal 1994 record, the pop-punk veterans delivered when they took to the stage at their last-minute Spanish show ahead of the weekend’s MTV EMAs.

For their first set, they ran through the full album in order (playing ‘Chump’, ‘Pulling Teeth’, ‘Sassafras Roots’, ‘Emenius Sleepus’ and ‘In the End’ live for the first time in years. They also played hidden track ‘All By Myself’ live for the first time in six years, after Billie Eilish recently told frontman Billie Joe Armstrong that it was her favourite song by the band in a recent joint interview.

The band then returned for a second set of career-spanning hits (including new single and album title track ‘Father Of All…’), before an encore of the two opening tracks from 2005 landmark album, ‘American Idiot’.

Fans are now speculating whether more full album shows will follow, after the band teased fans earlier this year by rehearsing ‘Dookie‘ and cult favourite follow-up ‘Insomniac‘.

Green Day’s setlist was:

Set 1 – ‘Dookie’:

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump (First time live since 2014)

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth (First time live since 2013)

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots (First time live since 2013)

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus (First time live since 2013)

In the End (First time live since 2013)

F.O.D.

All By Myself (First time live since 2013)

Set 2:

Minority

Bang Bang

Revolution Radio

Father of All…

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Brain Stew

Paper Lanterns

I Was There

Know Your Enemy

Encore:

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

As they warm up for their ‘Hella Mega’ UK, European and US joint tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, the band will also be playing in Seville, Spain as part of the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 3.

Green Day release their new album ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7, 2020.

“We made a new record and we’re really excited, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made, I think since ‘Dookie’ or ‘Insomnia’,” said Armstrong of the new album.