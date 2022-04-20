Green Day, Post Malone and SZA lead 2022 Outside Lands line-up

The full line-up for this year’s edition of Outside Lands has been announced, with Green Day, Post Malone and SZA topping the poster.

Returning for its 14th iteration, the festival will run over the weekend of Friday August 5 through Sunday 7, taking place at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. This year’s bill sports a total of 92 acts, with sub-headliners including Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski and Anitta.

Elsewhere throughout the line-up, standout acts include the likes of Mac DeMarco, Pusha T, 100 Gecs, Wet Leg, Sam Fender and Pussy Riot. There’s also the separately billed Soma Tent, with acts due to play there including Tokimonsta, Dixon and Barry Can’t Swim.

Have a look at the full line-up for Outside Lands 2022 below:

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10am PT tomorrow (April 20) – details are available via the Outside Lands website. There will be two VIP packages for this year’s festival, with the standard option – offering “access to exclusive lounges, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas” – running for $899, while access to the Ken Fulk-curated Golden Gate Club will set punters back $4,699.

After having its 2020 edition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outside Lands made its return to San Francisco last October. All three of the headliners billed for the scrapped iteration – The Strokes, Lizzo and Tame Impala – returned to play last year’s festival.

In 2019, Outside Lands became the first major US festival to make cannabis products freely available to purchase on-site. The aptly titled ‘Grass Lands’ area has since become a staple of the festival’s programming, with attendees over the age of 21 able to purchase weed from a selection of boutique vendors.