Green Day postpone Asia tour due to coronavirus crisis

Green Day have postponed their upcoming Asia tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ trio were due to take their ‘Hella Mega’ tour to the continent next month to play shows in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Chiba.

However, due to the growing global crisis from the outbreak of coronavirus, Green Day have now announced that they are postponing their Asia shows “due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus”.

“We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the band told fans. You can see their full statement below.

Green Day are the latest artists to have their touring plans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The likes of BTS, Mabel and Stormzy have all postponed or cancelled tour dates in recent weeks.

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently said that plans for a big-screen adaptation of their album ‘American Idiot’ have been “pretty much scrapped”.