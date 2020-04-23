Green Day have been forced to postpone part of the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jaunt, which has already seen its opening leg in Asia axed due to coronavirus concerns, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US this summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

But Billie Joe Armstrong’s band have now decided to put a number of European dates on hold. No official new dates have been announced but they said they will return in summer 2021.

“There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we’re having to postpone a number of our European shows,” the band wrote on Twitter.

An update on Hella Mega Europe pic.twitter.com/yuQp2GCM6y — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 23, 2020

“We’re just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We’re working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets. Keep rocking…safely…at home.”

The shows included five in Europe kicking off in Paris on June 13 before wrapping up in Austria on June 21.

So far their UK dates – which include a show at London Stadium on June 26 – are yet to be postponed.

The latest announcement comes just a day after Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz gave an update on the tour to NME.

“Now it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land. Nobody knows anything and it’s hard because we really want to do this tour,” he said.

“It was a hard thing to orchestrate because there are three bands, you have to figure out who’s doing what and everyone had to really want to do it. I know as much as you do about what’s going to happen with it.”

The tour was announced last September when each of the three bands dropped new songs simultaneously alongside announcing the run of gigs.

The Hella Mega lineup has had one run-out to date, though – the trio of bands played a tiny show at Whiskey-A-Go-Go in Los Angeles the day of the tour’s announcement