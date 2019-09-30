The Californian punk heroes have entered a two-year partnership with the Hockey league

Green Day will premiere new song ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ during a National Hockey League (NHL) video montage that will air ahead of an upcoming game.

The track is taken from the Californian punk heroes’ upcoming new album, ‘Father Of All…’, which is due to arrive on February 7, 2020.

According to Billboard, Green Day and the NHL have entered a two-year partnership. Part of the deal will see the band premiere ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ during a pump-up montage featuring NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. It will air on October 9 prior to a game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

The new song will then continue to be featured on NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey and NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the 2019-2020 season.

Green Day will give a headline performance at the NHL All-Star Game on January 25, 2020 in St. Louis.

‘Father Of All…’, the title track from Green Day’s 13th studio album, was released earlier this month.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said of the song: “this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers!” He added that the lyrics weren’t about politics but “the life AND death of the party” and the “lifestyle of not giving a fuck.”

It was released to coincide with the announcement that Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will be heading out on a joint tour. The UK leg of the Hella Mega Tour will call at Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin in June 2020.