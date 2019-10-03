Green Day have released their own ‘Father Of All…’ coffee

It will "kick your ass and soothe your soul", apparently.

Green Day have paid homage to their latest single by releasing their own ‘Father Of All’ coffee.

In 2015, Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool founded the Oakland Coffee Works. This release marks their first Green Day-themed collaboration with the brand.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Green Day wrote: “In honour of #NationalCoffeeDay we present to you: the Father of All Motherfuckin’ Roasts! Darkest of the dark yet shockingly smooth @OaklandCoffee. It will kick your ass and soothe your soul.”

The new coffee blend is available for pre-order here together with a ‘Father Of All…’ coffee cup and an immediate download of their single ‘Father Of All…’.

Earlier this week (October 1), Green Day previewed a new song – ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ – in a brief advert for the National Hockey League.

The track is taken from the Californian punk heroes’ upcoming new album, ‘Father Of All…’, which is due to arrive on February 7, 2020.

‘Father Of All…’, the title track from Green Day’s 13th studio album, was released earlier this month.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said of the song: “this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers!” He added that the lyrics weren’t about politics but “the life AND death of the party” and the “lifestyle of not giving a fuck.”

It was released to coincide with the announcement that Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will be heading out on a joint tour. The UK leg of the Hella Mega Tour will call at Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin in June 2020.