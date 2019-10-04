Green Day see annual spike in plays of ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ because September ended

Time to wake up...

September has now ended and in typical fashion Green Day have seen a spike in YouTube plays of their hit ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’.

On Monday (September 30), the band’s video for the track racked up 395,000 plays on YouTube, which is 135 per cent higher than its daily average across 2019 [via Loudwire].

The song featured on Green Day’s multi-million selling ‘American Idiot’ LP from 2004 – watch the ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ video below.

Green Day announced details of new album ‘Father Of All…’ last month alongside details of a joint headlining tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

All three bands dropped new music to unveil the Hella Mega Tour, which will take them to arenas in Europe, the UK and North America. They also warmed up for the tour with a tiny show at Los Angeles’ Whisky-A-Go-Go.

For the album, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said he “drew no inspiration” from Donald Trump, stated in a recent interview: “Trump gives me diarrhoea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Green Day recently premiered new track ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ from the album as part of an NHL montage, while also sharing a video for the album’s title track and unveiling their own brew of coffee.