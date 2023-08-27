Green Day are selling ‘Nimrod’ merchandise with Donald Trump’s mugshot for charity

Green Day have announced the limited-time sale of a t-shirt featuring Donald Trump‘s mugshot for charity.

The t-shirt, titled ‘Ultimate Nimrod’, is currently available for a limited amount of time, with proceeds from the sale of the merchandise being used to “bring food to those affected by the Maui wildfires,” per a post from the band on Instagram. Green Day are teaming up with the Greater Good Music Charity for the cause.

According to a phot of the t-shirt shared by the band, the merch uses Trump’s viral mugshot to recreate their iconic ‘Nimrod’ cover, with the album’s title covering Trump’s face.

The limited-run t-shirt is available for just 72 hours, with the clock already ticking. Get your t-shirt here for just US$35.

Green Day earlier this month announced a massive 30th anniversary reissue of their third studio album ‘Dookie’, set for release next month. ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)‘ is set for release on September 29. Pre-order the album here.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump’s mugshot turned into a viral meme following his arrest. On Thursday (August 24), the former US president surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail, and now awaits trial. He later described the case as “a travesty of justice”.