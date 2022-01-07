Green Day share another mysterious “1972” teaser clip

Green Day have shared a second teaser clip on social media that again features the numbers “1972” flashing up on the screen.

Last month, the band shared a short clip of them recording music at London’s RAK Studios, set to what could be a new song. This led to fans speculating that the rock titans have written and recorded a new album.

At one point in the clip the numbers “1972” appear on screen, which prompted one fan to point out that all three members of the band – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – were born in 1972.

“1972? 50th birthday special?” wrote another fan, which could mean a 50th birthday release of some kind. A third fan said: “I guess that rumour about Billie telling a fan that they’re releasing new music soon is true…😭”

Today (January 7), another mysterious teaser popped up on the band’s Instagram. In the short clip, Billie Joe can be seen at the bottom strumming an acoustic riff, while the top half of the video features an array of footage that plays backwards. It ends with the numbers “1972” appearing on a black background.

Whether all the footage in the new clip was filmed in London like its predecessor is not yet clear, but it does feature a car sporting a UK licence plate, as well as footage of Tré Cool dancing around in nipple tassels similar to that of last month’s clip.

You can see the new teaser below:

The band’s last album was 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell praised for being a “good old knees-up”, free from the group’s usual politics.

“Green Day have been bold and brazen and free of pretence,” he wrote. “Their intent is laid bare when comparing two of the band’s record sleeves: ‘American Idiot’ was a heart like a hand grenade, ‘Father Of All’ is a unicorn puking a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy.”

News of the band recording at RAK follows them celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album ‘Kerplunk!’

The band’s sophomore record – their first to feature Cool on drums – was released on December 15, 1991, via Lookout! Records; it was their last on the independent label.

All three members of the band recently took to social media to pay tribute to the album – which Reprise Records reissued on vinyl in 2009, alongside a reissue of their ‘Sweet Children’ EP – the title of which referenced the band’s original name.

While bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Cool shared the LP’s artwork, frontman Armstrong dug deep in the archives for some throwback photos from that era – see here.

Meanwhile, Green Day are among a number of new names added to the 2022 edition of Rock In Rio in Brazil.

The legendary Rio De Janeiro festival will take place from September 2-4 and 8-11 next year, and already features the likes of Post Malone, Iron Maiden and Måneskin alongside Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.