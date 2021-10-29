Green Day share ‘Basket Case’ 1994 performance from new live album

Green Day have shared a 1994 performance of ‘Basket Case’ from one of the sessions that make up their ‘The BBC Sessions’ live album.

The record, which is released on December 10, compiles all of the band’s Maida Vale sessions from across their career: 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001.

Their first session was recorded on June 8, 1994, a few months after the band released their celebrated third album ‘Dookie’. ‘Basket Case’, which you can hear below now, was one of the songs they performed alongside ‘When I Come Around’.

The 16-track ‘The BBC Sessions’ will be available in multiple physical formats, including CD and limited edition 2LP vinyl versions, a Sea Blue/Hot Pink edition exclusive to the band’s online webstore, and a Milky Clear version to be sold at indie record shops.

Booooom 💥💣🤯 "Basket Case" from our BBC Sessions just dropped https://t.co/ila7pC2edR Album is out December 10th –> https://t.co/oTzkxK1Lds pic.twitter.com/zABU1mDn8j — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 29, 2021

Earlier this month the band released the second part of a limited edition 7″ vinyl, which is available exclusively to subscribers to their coffee company, Oakland Coffee Works.

Part one (which is pressed on platinum white vinyl) features live versions of the songs ‘2000 Light Years Away’ and ‘She’ from their 1994 BBC Radio 1 session, while the second part (pressed on ‘deep purple’ vinyl) features ‘Basket Case’ and ‘When I Come Around’.

In other news, the band recently finished up the North American leg of their ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Rescheduled UK dates will take place next summer after multiple COVID-related delays, however these shows are yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s son’s band, Ultra Q, have shared a single called ‘Bowman’ – you can listen here.