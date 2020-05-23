Green Day share cover of Blondie’s ‘Dreaming’ alongside new tour video

Green Day have shared a new full-band cover of Blondie classic ‘Dreaming’.

The new track comes complete with its own video, which relives the band’s days on tour. It arrives a week after Green Day had to postpone a host of summer tour dates.

Throughout lockdown, the band’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been sharing a host of coronavirus quarantine covers every week, but this version of ‘Dreaming’ is the first full-band cover the band have shared in that time.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Dreaming’ video below.

Over the past few months, as part of a series he’s dubbed ‘No Fun Mondays’, Armstrong has shared versions of Starjets’ ‘War Stories’, The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’ and most recently the Kim Wilde classic ‘Manic Monday’.

Armstrong also revealed that he’s been using his extra downtime to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the lockdown.

Green Day were forced to postpone the US dates of their huge Hella Mega stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this week due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The tour was announced last September when each of the three bands dropped new songs simultaneously alongside announcing the run of gigs.

The bands have already cancelled the inaugural European leg of the tour, which was set to take place in June.