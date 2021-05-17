Green Day share uplifting new song ‘Pollyanna’

Green Day have released a new single titled ‘Pollyanna’ – listen below.

The uplifting song comes after the pop punk veterans shared a snippet of it from the studio over the weekend and features the lyrics: “We’re gonna take back the night/ Everything’s gonna be alright“.

“Better days are looking up the road, and to celebrate we just dropped a brand new song,” the band said of the new track on social media today (May 17). ​“Go listen to Pollyanna out everywhere now. Can’t wait for Hella Mega Tour!”

Advertisement

‘Pollyana’ follows ‘Here Comes The Shock’, a new single that arrived in February of this year and marked the band’s first new material since 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ album and Armstrong’s recent solo covers record ‘No Fun Mondays’.

Better days are looking up the road, and to celebrate we just dropped a brand new song. Go listen to Pollyanna out everywhere now. Can’t wait for @HellaMegaTour!!🤘🦄 https://t.co/Ne8ijed22V pic.twitter.com/mjJXDOPTRm — Green Day (@GreenDay) May 17, 2021

That track arrived just weeks after Green Day played their first live show in nearly a year, bringing a career-spanning three-song set to the annual NFL Honors show.

The band were also set to head out on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this summer, but the UK/European leg was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Now, the US leg has also been moved to next year.

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens. That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”