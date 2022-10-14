Green Day share newly unearthed ‘Nimrod’ demo, announce 25th anniversary edition

Green Day have come good on their teaser from earlier this week, revealing an expansive deluxe edition of their fifth album, ‘Nimrod’ – dubbed ‘Nimrod XXV’ – alongside a previously unreleased demo from its recording sessions.

The drop comes exactly 25 years since the band released ‘Nimrod’ – the follow-up to 1995’s ‘Insomniac’ (for which Green Day also released a quarter-centennial edition) first hit shelves on October 14, 1997. It spawned four singles: ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’, ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, ‘Redundant’ and ‘Nice Guys Finished Last’.

The original album sported 18 tracks (tying it with 2009’s ‘21st Century Breakdown’ as Green Day’s longest), but a Japanese edition featured a bonus song called ‘Desensitized’, while an Australian version also featured the demos ‘Suffocate’, ‘Do Da Da’ and ‘You Lied’. None of those latter three songs appear on the new edition of ‘Nimrod’, but it does feature ‘Desensitized’, as well demos for seven songs that didn’t make the cut for its original release.

Two of those – ‘You Irritate Me’ and ‘Tre Polka’ – have never before been shared with the public. Green Day changed that today (October 14) for ‘You Irritate Me’, dropping it alongside the details for ‘Nimrod XXV’. Have a listen below:

In addition to the original album’s 18 tracks and the aforementioned eight demos, ‘Nimrod XXV’ features a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1977 song ‘Alison’, plus a full, 20-track live album recorded at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia on November 14, 1997.

‘Nimrod XXV’ will be out on January 27. Alongside its digital release will be CD and vinyl boxsets – three discs for the former and five for the latter – that also include a 20-page booklet, cloth patch and commemorative backstage pass. The vinyl release will also come with a slipmat and oversized poster.

See the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Nimrod XXV’ below, then find pre-orders for it here.

1. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last’

2. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’

3. ‘The Grouch’

4. ‘Redundant’

5. ‘Scattered’

6. ‘All The Time’

7. ‘Worry Rock’

8. ‘Platypus (I Hate You)’

9. ‘Uptight’

10. ‘Last Ride In’

11. ‘Jinx’

12. ‘Haushinka’

13. ‘Walking Alone’

14. ‘Reject’

15. ‘Take Back’

16. ‘King For A Day’

17. ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’

18. ‘Prosthetic Head’

19. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)’

20. ‘Place Inside My Head (Demo)’

21. ‘The Grouch (Demo)’

22. ‘Walking Alone (Demo)’

23. ‘Jinx (Demo)’

24. ‘Alison (Demo)’

25. ‘Espionage (Demo)’

26. ‘You Irritate Me (Demo)’

27. ‘Tre Polka (Demo)’

28. ‘When It’s Time (Demo)’

29. ‘Desensitized (Demo)’

30. ‘Chain Saw (Demo)’

31. ‘Reject (Demo)’

32. ‘Black Eyeliner (Demo)’

33. ‘Going To Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

34. ‘Welcome To Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

35. ‘Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

36. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

37. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

38. ‘The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

39. ‘Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

40. ‘Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

41. ‘2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

42. ‘Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

43. ‘Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

44. ‘Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

45. ‘Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

46. ‘She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

47. ‘F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

48. ‘Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

49. ‘Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

50. ‘Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

51. ‘When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

52. ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)’

Earlier this week, Green Day were announced as headliners for the second edition of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival. Their last big tour came in 2021, when they played the COVID-delayed Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.