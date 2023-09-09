Green Day share three ‘Dookie’ outtakes from anniversary reissue

Green Day have shared three outtakes set to appear on the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Dookie’.

Last month, the band announced details of a huge expanded reissue for the 1994 Grammy award-winning album, which will be available on September 29 as a limited-edition six LP vinyl box set, a four-CD box set and it will be available digitally.

The collection features previous unreleased ‘Dookie’ demos and outtakes as well as two seminal live recordings, ‘Live At Woodstock (1994)’ – for the first time on DSPs – and the previously unreleased ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)’.

Advertisement

Ahead of its release, the band have shared three rarities: a cover of Rufus Thomas’ 1963 track ‘Walking The Dog’, and hi-fi studio versions of ‘Christie Road’, which initially appeared on debut album ‘Kerplunk’, and ‘409 In Your Coffeemaker’ (from 1990 EP ‘Slappy’).

Listen to all three below.

The box set comes with a roll of ‘Dookie’ dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page” cover litho insert, and a poster of the alternate cover art.

Advertisement

The CD box set consists of two stickers, the five-button set, air freshener, and single soft vinyl magnet. Both box set versions feature a heartfelt personal intro penned by Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo and extensive liner notes from Grammy Award-winner Bob Mehr.

‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)‘ is set for release on September 29. Pre-order the album here.

Elsewhere, Green Day are selling ‘Nimrod’ merchandise with Donald Trump’s mugshot for charity. The t-shirt, titled ‘Ultimate Nimrod’, is currently available for a limited amount of time, with proceeds from the sale of the merchandise being used to “bring food to those affected by the Maui wildfires,” per a post from the band on Instagram. Green Day are teaming up with the Greater Good Music Charity for the cause.

According to a photo of the t-shirt shared by the band, the merch uses Trump’s viral mugshot to recreate their iconic ‘Nimrod’ cover, with the album’s title covering Trump’s face.