Green Day share tracklist for new album ‘Saviors’

Green Day have unveiled the tracklist for their forthcoming album ‘Saviors’.

The legendary rock trio announced their 14th studio LP – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ – last month. It is set to be released on January 19, 2024 via Reprise/Warner and has so far been preceded by the singles ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’

Now, with two months to go till the album drops, Green Day has revealed the names of all the songs that will be on the new album, which are as follows:

SIDE A

1. ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’

2. ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’

3. ‘Bobby Sox’

4. ‘One Eyed Bastard’

5. ‘Dilemma’

6. ‘1981’

7. ‘Goodnight Adeline’

SIDE B

8. ‘Coma City’

9. ‘Corvette Summer’

10. ‘Suzie Chapstick’

11. ‘Strange Days Are Here to Stay’

12. ‘Living In The ’20s’

13. ‘Father To A Son’

14. ‘Saviors’

15. ‘Fancy Sauce’

TWO MONTHS til Saviors drops

Green Day will be embarking on a huge world tour next year in support of the album, while also celebrating 30 years of their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’.

Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid Of Ace are set to join as support across select dates.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here and here.

The Green Day 2024 ‘Saviors’ tour dates are:

MAY

30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

JUNE

1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

29 – London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

*Festival Date

JULY

29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

AUGUST

1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

5 – New York, NY – Citi Field

7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

SEPTEMBER

1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Green Day also played numerous intimate shows around Europe recently, including in Paris and a London pub. They were also supposed to play at the Electric Ballroom on November 10, but the gig was pulled last minute due to illness.