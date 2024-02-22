Green Day covers side-project The Coverups announce intimate London shows

Green Day side-project The Coverups have announced two intimate London shows – find all the details below.

Formed in 2018, the group features Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt along with Green Day touring member Jason White, their audio engineer Chris Dugan, tour manager Bill Schneider (also of Pinhead Gunpowder), and musician Greg Schneider.

Today (February 22), The Coverups confirmed that they’ll take to the stage at The Garage in Highbury, North London next Tuesday (February 27) before returning for a second set the following Friday (March 1).

The band will be joined at the 600-capacity venue by support act Lovebreakers on both dates.

Tickets went on sale earlier today (February 22) – you can buy yours here (subject to availability).

Captioning an official poster for the upcoming shows, The Coverups wrote: “Hello London! Come have fun with us!” They had previously teased the performances by sharing a photo of the Union Jack, writing: “I’m so bored.” See both posts below.

The Coverups brought 2023 to a close by staging a New Year’s Eve show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Per Setlist.FM, the 31-track set saw the outfit take on hits by The Strokes and The Clash, and cover The Pogues in honour of Shane MacGowan.

On New Years Eve 2022, The Coverups played songs by the likes of Nirvana and Ramones during a special set at the legendary Viper Room in Hollywood. Earlier that year, the group paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis as part of their gig at LA’s Moroccan Lounge.

The Coverups are renowned for their chaotic shows where they put their spin on tracks by iconic names such as David Bowie and The Rolling Stones. In 2018, they invited Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan to perform with them.

Green Day released their 14th album ‘Saviors’ last month. They’re set to embark on a huge world tour in May, with the UK and Ireland leg including a show at Wembley Stadium in June. The trio will also make a headline appearance at this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival.

Armstrong and co. have announced that they’ll be playing ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’ in full on the ‘Saviors’ tour to mark the classic albums’ 20th and 30th anniversaries, respectively. Find any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland dates here.