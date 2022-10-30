Green Day side project The Coverups pay tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

Green Day side project The Coverups have paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis during a special gig this weekend.

The side project, made up of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, began in 2018 as a covers band. The group also features Green Day touring musician Jason White.

On Friday (October 28), the band performed a gig at Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge.

Of the 36 songs the band played, one included a rendition of “Great Balls Of Fire’ as a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away last week aged 87.

Lewis, the influential rock pioneer known for his songs ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ died of natural causes at home in DeSoto County, Mississippi, according to reports.

As well as paying tribute to Lewis, the band also performed covers of songs by The Cure, The Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie and more.

Check out footage from the gig as well as the full set list below.

Had a blast at The Coverups show last night in DTLA.

Billie Joe Armstrong and some of the Green Day guys playing cover songs. Halloween theme 🤘🎸 pic.twitter.com/sJYW0sKm37 — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) October 29, 2022

Saw Green Day doing a covers set in a pub on Friday night. It was decent. pic.twitter.com/JRpmQ5SoJu — Beez (@TerryBeez666) October 30, 2022

The setlist was:

‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ – Bauhaus cover

‘A Million Miles Away’ – The Plimsouls cover

‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ – Ramones cover

‘Ready Steady Go’ – Generation X cover

‘I Want You to Want Me’ – Cheap Trick cover

‘American Girl’ – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover

‘Rockaway Beach’ – Ramones cover

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ – Tommy James and the Shondells cover

‘Message of Love’ – Pretenders cover

‘Just Like Heaven’ – The Cure cover

‘Colour Me Impressed’ – The Replacements cover

‘Seether’ – Veruca Salt cover

‘Don’t Change’ – INXS cover

‘Fox On The Run’ – The Sweet cover

‘Ziggy Stardust’ – David Bowie cover

‘Monster Mash’ – Bobby Pickett cover

‘Hybrid Moments’ – Misfits cover

‘Teenagers From Mars’ – Misfits cover

‘Where Eagles Dare’ – Misfits cover

‘I Fought the Law’ – The Crickets/The Clash cover

‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ – The Clash cover

‘Head Over Heels’ – The Go-Go’s cover

‘Dancing With Myself’ – Generation X cover

‘Neat Neat Neat’ – The Damned cover

‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ – The Buzzcocks cover

‘Drain You’ – Nirvana cover

‘Born to Lose’ – The Heartbreakers cover

‘Suffragette City’ – David Bowie cover

‘All the Young Dudes’ – Mott The Hoople/David Bowie cover

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ – The Rolling Stones cover

‘Surrender’ – Cheap Tricks cover

‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’ – Brinsley Schwarz cover

‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ – KISS cover

‘Great Balls Of Fire’ – Jerry Lee Lewis cover

In other news, Green Day and Eddie Vedder have been announced as the headliners at the baseball-themed Innings Festival in Arizona next February.

The two-day festival is set to take place on February 25-26, 2023, where Green Day will headline on Saturday. Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, Paris Jackson and more also feature on the bill.

Eddie Vedder will close out the Sunday, alongside Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, and more.

Green Day have also already been announced on the When We Were Young Festival 2023 line-up, along with Blink-182.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.