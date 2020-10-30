Green Day side project The Network are teasing the release of a new record called ‘Money Money 2020 Part II’.

The punk band have always denied being behind The Network, who released their first and only album ‘Money Money 2020’ in 2003.

A mysterious video appeared on The Network’s Instagram account yesterday (October 29), featuring a creepy voiceover, skulls, lizards and more. “The insignificance of man can not be overstated,” the voice says.

“So in the year of ‘Money Money 2020’, as mark two approaches, remember one thing…” The clip then cuts to footage of the masked band singing: “We’re right, you’re wrong/We told you so.” Watch it below now.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared the video and other clips of music on his Instagram Story, captioning the posts with things like, “I don’t know who this is. And we are not @thenetwork” and “This @thenetwork definitely NOT GREEN DAY”.

“Fuck these guys,” he wrote on another post before sharing fans’ confused comments about The Network’s identity.

Meanwhile, Armstrong is set to release a compilation of his ‘No Fun Mondays’ covers series next month. The star began the weekly series during lockdown and has shared his take on songs by The Bangles, Kim Wilde, Billy Bragg and more in the months since.

Last week (October 22), the frontman revealed which old Green Day record was the only one in the band’s back catalogue that he would make a “part two” of.

“We would never make a ‘part two’ of any past Green Day album,” he wrote on Instagram. “But if we did it would be ‘Insomniac’…”