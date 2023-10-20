Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid for 2024 US stadium tour

Green Day have announced news of a US stadium tour with Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid, set for 2024.

The pop-punk trio – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt – announced the news last night (October 19), as they played an intimate live show in Las Vegas.

Taking place in the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club, the gig was held as a warm-up for their headline sets at this weekend’s When We Were Young festival, and saw the members announce plans to hit the road in 2024.

According to the band, the tour will take place next summer and see them join forces with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Currently, no exact dates have been announced and it is not clear when tickets will be available.

A fan who attended the show last night also shared a promotional flyer for the upcoming tour dates, which teases that the tour is set to make its way over to the UK and Europe at a later date. Check it out below.

Surprise! Green Day are touring next year for a new album! pic.twitter.com/5438bX09zc — Reyna Cervantes (@Jfcdoomblade) October 20, 2023

For fans at the Las Vegas show, the announcement of the co-headline tour wasn’t the only highlight of the evening, as the band also used the intimate set to play their 1994 classic album ‘Dookie’ in full, and even debuted a new song.

The performance of all songs from the ‘Dookie’ setlist came in celebration of the LP’s upcoming 30th anniversary, for which the trio also released a huge anniversary reissue.

As for the new track, the concert saw the band perform a song called ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ – taken from their upcoming album and is set to arrive next Tuesday (October 24). The song has been previewed on social media, and the new album will mark their first since 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. Check out footage of the performance below.

In other Green Day news, this summer the band debuted a new song called ‘1981’ during their set at the festival d’été de Québec in Canada, and more recently reopened their Reverb online shop as a way to sell almost 100 pieces of used gear from across their career.

As for Smashing Pumpkins, at the start of this week the band shared details of a joint tour in the UK and Ireland with Weezer, set to run next year.

They also re-staged the release show that they held for their ‘Siamese Dream’ album 30 years ago and performed numerous rarities at the event.

In Rancid news, the US punk-rock band dropped their 10th studio LP, ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’, back in June. To celebrate the release – their first since 2017’s ‘Trouble Maker’ – they also played a show at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.