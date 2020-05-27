GAMING  

Here’s Green Day in the style of a Sega Megadrive soundtrack

Twiddle your thumbs just for a 16-bit

By Matthew Neale
Green Day Megadrive
Billie Joe Armstrong and Sonic. Credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty/Alamy

Green Day‘s 2004 song ‘Give Me Nocacaine’ has been reimagined in the style of a Sega Megadrive soundtrack.

The track was posted on r/greenday by reddit user DilanGaming. “If anyone remembers, I did a Sega Genesis-styled Whatsername a while back,” they explained. “Today I was really in the mood to make another 16-bit rendition of a more underrated track (also off of American Idiot).

“Here’s Give Me Novacaine, using Genesis instruments. Enjoy!” Listen to the track below, billed as being “in the style of Sonic The Hedgehog 3“:

If anyone remembers, I did a Sega Genesis-styled Whatsername a while back, and today I was really in the mood to make another 16-bit rendition of a more underrated track (also off of American Idiot). Here’s "Give Me Novacaine", using Genesis instruments. Enjoy! from greenday

In the comments section, Dilan added: “I’d like to do [Wake Me Up When] September [Ends] at some point, maybe that’ll be the next one…”

Green Day shared a cover version of their own last week (May 23), showcasing a new full-band rendition of Blondie classic ‘Dreaming’.

The new track arrived complete with its own video, which relives the band’s days on tour. It came a week after Green Day had to postpone a host of summer tour dates.

Keeping busy as ever with his ‘No Fun Mondays’ during lockdown, singer Billie Joe Armstrong has shared versions of Starjets’ ‘War Stories’The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’ and recently the Kim Wilde classic ‘Manic Monday’ over the last two months.

