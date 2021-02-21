Listen to Green Day’s new song ‘Here Comes The Shock’

Green Day have released a new song called ‘Here Comes The Shock’ – listen below.

The trio announced the new track via Twitter on Thursday (February 17). It’s officially out in North America today (February 21) before releasing to the rest of the world tomorrow (February 22).

Watch the song’s accompanying music video below:

The track was also played as part of yesterday’s (February 20) NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe on NBC.

‘Here Comes The Shock’ marks the band’s first new material since 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers‘ and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s recent solo covers record ‘No Fun Mondays‘.

It comes just weeks after Green Day played their first live show in nearly a year, bringing a career-spanning three-song set to the annual NFL Honors show.

The group played ‘Holiday’, ‘Basket Case’ and 2016 track ‘Still Breathing’ outside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Green Day are still set to return to the UK for their coronavirus-delayed Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in June 2021.

In a recent interview with NME, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo said he believes the tour is still on as it stands. “My manager just told me yesterday that the US promoter is still saying it’s gonna happen,” Cuomo explained. “That could change, but I’m not making any other plans for the summer.”

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Speaking to NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens. That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

Armstrong added: “With the new stuff that I’m writing, I don’t know – a lot of it is kind of more self-deprecating and funny [than the last album]. Not that I’m doing a comedy record or anything. On one hand it feels autobiographical and funny, but on the other when you look at it you can put a social commentary twist to it.”