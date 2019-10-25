Green Day tease playing ‘Dookie’ in full at upcoming concert

The album turned 25 earlier this year

Green Day seem to be readying themselves for a full live playthrough of their classic album ‘Dookie’.

The legendary pop punks are due to perform a one-off, small-venue show at Madrid’s La Riviera on Wednesday (October 30). Ahead of the concert, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been posting hints on social media that the band will play their 1994 album in full.

One of Armstrong’s recent Instagram story posts depicts the album’s front cover with the Spanish flag imposed over it.

Additionally, in response to a Green Day fan account on Instagram asking whether the Californian trio would be up for playing ‘Dookie’ in its entirety, Armstrong replied with a winky face emoji.

Green Day marked the record’s 25th anniversary in February with editorial pieces on how they made their seminal third record.

They are now warming up for their ‘Hella Mega’ UK, European and US joint tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer and also play in Seville, Spain as part of the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 3.

It comes as the band prepares to release their thirteenth studio album ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’, released in February 2020. “We made a new record and we’re really excited, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made, I think since ‘Dookie’ or ‘Insomnia’,” said Armstrong of the new album.

Green Day’s full upcoming Hella Mega UK tour dates with Weezer and Fall Out Boy are:

JUNE 2020

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena