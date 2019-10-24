Green Day announce last minute European show next week

Get a taste of 'Father Of All...'

Green Day have announced details of a surprise, last-minute gig in Madrid next week.

After announcing new album ‘Father Of All…‘ with the title track and follow-up single ‘Fire, Ready, Aim‘, the pop-punk veterans will be playing at La Riviera on Wednesday October 30 to warm up for the MTV EMA Awards. Limited tickets are available here.

As they warm up for their ‘Hella Mega’ UK, European and US joint tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, the band will also be playing in Seville, Spain as part of the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 3.

“We made a new record and we’re really excited, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made, I think since ‘Dookie’ or ‘Insomnia’,” said Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong of the new album.

He continued: “Rock and roll sometimes has become so tame because people are, a lot of rock acts are always trying to look for the feel-good song of the year or something, everything gets really watered down and wimpy, and I think rock music should make you feel bad.”

As for the lyrical inspiration of the album, Armstrong revealed: “There’s a lot of depression, but with a sense of humour. But also just kind of the way the world works right now where everything is, I think it’s just, we live in just the time of complete and total chaos – or else we’ve always been, but now it’s turned up to Trump.

“So it’s just trying to reflect what’s going on. And it’s not really writing like political songs, but just writing stuff that, just the shit that you see every day.[American Idiot was the] good old days. Remember when we just had two wars going on? It’s like, ‘Yeah’. Anyways, yeah, the we live definitely in the craziest of times right now.”

Green Day’s full upcoming Hella Mega UK tour dates with Weezer and Fall Out Boy are:

JUNE

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena