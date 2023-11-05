Green Day unveil details of surprise intimate London gig

Green Day have today (November 5) unveiled details of a surprise, intimate London gig.

The pop-punk trio – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – will play London’s Electric Ballroom on November 10.

Fans need to request tickets here before 10am on November 6. A two-ticket limit will be imposed on all fans.

The band will also perform a similarly intimate gig in Milan on November 7. Check out the details of that and the London date here:

London – 10 November @ Electric Ballroom

Tickets are only available by request here: https://t.co/vpxuLcYCzb

Request your tickets before 10:00am tomorrow, Monday 6th November.

2 ticket limit – 14+ // under 16s to be accompanied by an adult pic.twitter.com/TFhkL4UBps — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 5, 2023

Last month, Green Day also caught fans off guard by announcing a surprise show in Paris on October 4. The gig was held at the Bataclan Theatre.

The announcement of the surprise shows comes after Armstrong and co. recently shared news of a new album ‘Saviors’.

First announced on October 26, the new LP is set to arrive on January 19, 2024, via Reprise/Warner and will be the band’s 14th studio album, following 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. You can pre-order it here.

To celebrate the announcement, the band also dropped the lead single from the project, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, alongside a new music video of the trio tackling a zombie apocalypse.

The band also announced a huge stadiums tour in support of the album, including a date in London.

Fans can access pre-sale codes for the UK and Europe by pre-ordering Green Day’s new album ‘Saviors’ here by November 7 at 3pm GMT. Pre-sale will start on Wednesday November 8 at 9.30am GMT, before they go on general sale on Friday November 10 at 9.30am GMT from here.

Check out the full list of dates here.