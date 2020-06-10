Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have confirmed the rescheduled dates for their postponed ‘Hella Mega Tour’ in the UK and Ireland – you can see the full schedule below.

The trio of US bands were forced to cancel the inaugural European leg of the stint in April due to the coronavirus outbreak, and they told fans last month that it would be taking place instead at some point across summer 2021.

Today (June 10), it has been announced that the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ in UK and Ireland run will now kick off at London’s Olympic Park Stadium on June 25, 2021. Performances will follow in Huddersfield, Glasgow and Dublin.

The ‘Hella Mega Tour’ 2021 UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

Fri June 25, 2021 – LONDON Stadium Olympic Park

Sat June 26, 2021 – HUDDERSFIELD John Smiths Stadium

Mon June 28, 2021 – GLASGOW Green

Wed June 30, 2021 – DUBLIN RDS Arena

As confirmed previously, all tickets for the postponed 2020 tour dates will be honoured for next year’s shows. Those unable to make the 2021 gigs will be able to request a full refund.

Last month, it was announced that Green Day and co.’s US leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ 2020 had also been shelved. New dates are yet to be revealed.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year,” a joint statement from the groups read.

News of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ came last September when each of the three bands shared new tracks simultaneously alongside announcing the run of gigs. On the same day, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer played a surprise intimate show in Los Angeles.