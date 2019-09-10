Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer all drop new songs as they announce joint tour

A punk rock dream come true.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have all released new songs to celebrate the announcement of their joint Hella Mega Tour – coming to the UK, Europe and America next summer.

After teasing news of the tour earlier this week, the three bands have now confirmed that they’ll be calling at Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin in June 2020.

“It’s kind of a Green Day idea,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “And we talked about how we weren’t really wanting to do stadiums and do something that was like throwback to Monsters of Rock Tour. There was, of course, Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we’re stoked.”

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz added: “To me, I remember, in the 90s, there was this one summer, and Guns and Roses, Metallica went on the stadium tour and my parents didn’t let me go to it. You want to recreate that memory. Hopefully if somebody who gets to go to the tour, I think this tour represents counter-programming, I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents counter programming to that and it’s awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it.”

Not only that, but all of the bands have dropped a new song to mark the occasion. Green Day return with the title track from their new album ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ – due for release on February 7, 2020.

Weezer have once again turned up the metal for their new single ‘The End of the Game’, set to feature on their forthcoming 14th studio album, ‘Van Weezer’, due out in May 2020.

Fall Out Boy meanwhile, have released ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’ featuring Wyclef Jean – which will be featured on their upcoming ‘best of’ compilation ‘Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two’, out November 15.

The full dates for the Hella Mega Tour are below. Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday September 20.

JUNE

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena

To kick things off, the three bands will be playing an intimate launch gig at Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles tonight. Check out details below.

Discussing what went into ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that the album is just ten songs long.

“Well, we recorded an album and it’s called ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’,” Armstrong told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “Its song title is also that. It’s got a unicorn on the cover. It’s rainbow, bright. It’s got a horn and it’s got funny eyes. Yeah, we made a new record and we’re really excited, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made, I think since ‘Dookie’ or ‘Insomnia’.”

He continued: “Rock and roll sometimes has become so tame because people are, a lot of rock acts are always trying to look for the feel-good song of the year or something, everything gets really watered down and wimpy, and I think rock music should make you feel bad.”

As for the lyrical inspiration of the album, Armstrong revealed: “There’s a lot of depression, but with a sense of humour. But also just kind of the way the world works right now where everything is, I think it’s just, we live in just the time of complete and total chaos – or else we’ve always been, but now it’s turned up to Trump.

“So it’s just trying to reflect what’s going on. And it’s not really writing like political songs, but just writing stuff that, just the shit that you see every day.[American Idiot was the] good old days. Remember when we just had two wars going on? It’s like, ‘Yeah’. Anyways, yeah, the we live definitely in the craziest of times right now.”

As for Weezer’s new record, Rivers Cuomo said that the album “is just all guitars”.

“A hundred guitars,” Cuomo told Lowe. “This is all from playing shows, and we just noticed over the last few years there’d be these moments during the show where I’d accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can’t control myself. And we noticed like unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they’d hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I’m just like shredding through the whole show and we’re like, “Jeez, we should make an album like this.”

He added: “It’s like ‘The Blue Album’ but with more-riffs. Metal, hard rock riffs. But it’s still pretty catchy pop rock.”

In celebration of their collaborative new single, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz said that it has long been a dream for the band to work with Wyclef Jean.

“I think we’ve always been big fans of Fugees and Wyclef,” said Wentz. “He’s got an incredible sense of melody that’s kind of out there. It’s like you can tell it’s a mix from all over kind of the globe, which is cool and super inspired by seeing my kids that they just listen to song to song to song to song and it’s going from Queen to Little Uzi to you know it’s-So we, yeah, this is all we got.

“We did it like a greatest hits. It’s weird to say that, but just like more like a greatest hits. Whatever. You know what I mean? It’s so weird to say it though. It’s a little bit more like a sampler plate. So that’s what we’ll wrap it into. Like kind of like a little like a sampler plate. Like you could go and you can be like, “I’m a casual fan. What are the most popular dishes?”

This year also saw Green Day announce that they would be releasing their first book Last Of The American Girls on October 29. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have collectively co-authored the book, which is named after the band’s ’21st Century Breakdown’ cut ‘Last of the American Girls’. It’s illustrated by cartoonist Frank Caruso.

The band are also believed to be working on a movie adaptation of their now seminal comeback album ‘American Idiot‘.

The full international dates for The Hella Mega tour are:

Friday 17 July – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Tuesday 21 July – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Friday 24 July – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Saturday 25 July – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Tuesday 28 July – Commerce City, CO – DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

Friday 31 July – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Saturday 1 August – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Wednesday 5 August – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday 6 August – Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field

Saturday 8 August – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

Tuesday 11 August – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Thursday 13 August – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Saturday 15 August – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Sunday 16 August – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Wednesday 19 August – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Friday 21 August – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Saturday 22 August – New York, NY – Citi Field

Monday 24 August – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Thursday 27 August – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Saturday 29 August – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park