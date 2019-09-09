Billie Joe Armstrong teases Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy

With the help of Rainn Wilson

Pop-punk fans, start saving up: Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy might very well be going on tour together.

As Tone Deaf reports, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong helped kickstart the speculation on September 7 by leaving a comment on an Instagram post by the actor Rainn Wilson, tagging Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy with two words: “hella mega”.

Fans then uncovered the password-protected site HellaMegaTour.com, which besides a login field displays only a huge .gif of Wilson as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office. Social media accounts have also been set up for the tour on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fans were also tipped off by merchandise with mismatched designs – such as images of Fall Out Boy labelled with “Weezer” and Green Day labelled with “Fall Out Boy” – that tease some sort of huge crossover event with the three bands.

A flyer, which a fan was handed outside a concert venue in Philadelphia, also advertises something called “Hella Mega” with the three bands in question.

Weezer – who released ‘The Black Album’ earlier this year – are due to tour South America in a few weeks. Green Day, whose last record ‘Revolution Radio’ was released in 2016, are expected to release a new album soon: Late last year, Armstrong told fans he was working on new Green Day material.