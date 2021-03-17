Green Day’s 25th anniversary edition of ‘Insomniac’ is coming on Friday

Green Day‘s 25th anniversary version of ‘Insomniac’ is set to arrive this Friday (March 19).

The remastered album, which comes along with a number of rarities, was announced last October but coronavirus-enforced production delays meant the vinyl edition of the reissue is not expected to ship until early 2021.

Now, the band have revealed that the reissue will be available this week both on vinyl and digitally.

First released on October 10, 1995, the follow-up to the band’s landmark album ‘Dookie’ peaked at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart and features the singles ‘Stuck With Me’, ‘Walking Contradiction’ and ‘Geek Stink Breath’.

The new reissue features a remastered LP of the original album, alongside an extra disc featuring live tracks from the band’s 1996 Prague show at Sportovni Hala.

On the day that marked 25 years since the album (October 10, 2020), the band shared footage from that Prague gig.

It's almost here 😬 The 25th anniversary edition of Insomniac will be available on Remastered Orange Vinyl LP + everywhere digitally this Friday!! https://t.co/gwW6DCPmxB pic.twitter.com/a7GHrpfYyX — Green Day (@GreenDay) March 16, 2021

“It’s the Insomniac 25th anniversary!!” the band wrote, announcing the reissue. “So we wanted to do something special, so here is the biggest glimpse ever into the ‘Insomniac’ era tours from 1995 – 96.

“Never before seen footage from Europe ​’95 tour and live concert in Prague shot on 16mm film in Europe 1996 with the fateful last shows on tour before returning home to go back into the studio for Nimrod album sessions. Enjoy! Time to celebrate Insomniac 25th and bust out the champagne and caviar.”

Green Day released their latest album ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ last February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. During the resultant lockdown, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong released an album compiling his ‘No Fun Mondays’ cover versions.

The musician launched the weekly series at the beginning of the lockdown back in March, and shared its final instalment – a take on Billy Bragg‘s ‘A New England’ – in July.