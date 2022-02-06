Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong appeals for information after his car was stolen

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has appealed for information after his car was stolen in Costa Mesa, California.

“My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II,” he wrote on Instagram this weekend (February 5) along with a number of photos of the car.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” Armstrong added, inviting fans to “send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police.”

Advertisement

His post includes the incident number – 22-002015, 22-002016 – and a phone number, 714-754-5280.

“please re-post, lets all help find this car!!” he added. See the post below.

Elsewhere, Green Day have recently been previewing snippets of new music under the title ‘1972’.

Back in December, the band shared a short clip of them recording music at London’s RAK Studios, set to what could be a new song. At one point in the clip the numbers “1972” flash up on screen.

They followed it up last month with a mysterious split-screen teaser which sees frontman Armstrong strumming an acoustic riff as black and white archive footage plays backwards. The numbers “1972” once again appear.

Advertisement

The band’s recent teasers have led to fans speculating that the rock titans have written and recorded a new album, with many trying to work out the meaning of “1972”.

One fan pointed out that all three members of the band – Armstrong, Dirnt and Tré Cool – were born in 1972, with another fan adding: “1972? 50th birthday special?”

Fans on Reddit have also pointed out that the dates all three teaser clips have been posted make up “1972” when put together: “First post was posted December (19th) Then the Second was posted January (7th) 3rd post on January (22) Soooo 1972.”

Green Day’s last album was 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell praised it for being a “good old knees-up” that eschewed the group’s usual political pop-punk.