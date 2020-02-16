Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong teases crowd-pleasing Hella Mega Tour setlist, promising “all the favourites”

Green Day‘s Bille Joe Armstrong has discussed the band’s upcoming Hella Mega tour dates across 2020, hinting at a crowd-pleasing setlist.
The band will hit the road across the planet with Weezer and Fall Out Boy this year, with the tour announced in conjunction with each band releasing a new song last September.
- Read more: Green Day vs Weezer vs Fall Out Boy – which band sits on the Hella Mega Tour’s iron throne?
In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Armstrong said: “It’s going to be a lot of familiar tunes that are gonna be played. You know, we’re going to play a couple of new songs, and then definitely going to blast into all of the stuff that people… all the favourites.”
Teased by Lowe on his previous refusal to admit that Green Day have “hits”, Billie Joe then reveals: “We’re playing the hits!”
“We have more songs,” Billie Joe continues. “I’ve written, like, three or four since the first single [Father Of All…] came out [last September]. I mean, the way people are able to put out music now, we’re so stoked, because now we can just put stuff out anytime we want – we’re completely unstructured. So to put out a single here, or an EP there, or contribute something to what would eventually be an album… we don’t really know, but we’re into it. So hopefully maybe there’ll be even more music this summer. We’ll see what happens.”
When asked how many songs Green Day have leftover from the Father Of All… sessions, Billie Joe reveals, “We’ve got, like, seven songs left from that session. And then, yeah, there’s like four more [that have been written since then], so we have almost another album’s worth of stuff right now.”
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer recently added Australia and New Zealand tour dates to the Hella Mega Tour. See the full list of tour dates below.
Green Day released their new album ‘Father Of All…’ last week, which NME called “a raucous knees-up”.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will play:
June
13 Paris, La Defense Arena
14 Groningen, Stadspark
17 Antwerp, Sportspaleis
21 Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium
24 Glasgow, Glasgow Green
26 London, London Stadium
27 Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium
29 Dublin, RDS Arena
July
17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
21 San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
24 San Diego, CA, Petco Park
25 Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium
28 Commerce City, CO, DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
August
1 Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park
5 Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
6 Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field
8 Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park
11 Minneapolis, MN, Target Field
13 Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
15 Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park
16 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
19 Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
21 Washington, DC, Nationals Park
22 New York, NY, Citi Field
24 Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
27 Boston, MA, Fenway Park
29 Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
November
8 Perth, HBF Park
11 Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
14 Sydney, Bankwest Stadium
17 Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
20 Dunedin, Forsyth Barr Stadium
22 Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium