Green Day’s Mike Dirnt teases “new music and adventures”

Green Day‘s Mike Dirnt has teased that new music could be on the horizon.

The pop-punk trio – completed by Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool – returned with the single ‘Pollyanna’ last month, which followed on from February’s ‘Here Comes The Shock’. Their latest album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, came out in early 2020.

Speaking to the band’s own Oakland Coffee company for its ‘Morning Roast’ interview series, Dirnt was asked what he had coming up that he was most looking forward to.

“New music… and unknown adventures,” he replied.

Our brand new “Morning Roasts” series just went live on the #OaklandCoffeeHouse ! We’re interviewing your favorite artists, athletes, and adventurers to learn what wakes them up and gets them going. ⚡️ ☕️⚡️#OaklandCoffee #MorningRoastshttps://t.co/xxj7mTMxFf pic.twitter.com/F3ZQXyljHF — Oakland Coffee (@OaklandCoffee) June 26, 2021

Quizzed on where he finds inspiration, the bassist said: “Individual expression, anything from music, and architecture, to cooking or gardening. I’m inspired by people with a unique take on life and the things they do.”

Frontman Armstrong has also participated in the same coffee Q&A, in which he explained that “inspiration comes in all forms”.

“It could be hearing a new song, it could be going surfing, it could be hanging out with my dogs,” he said. “I could just be hanging out with my friends and playing music together.”

“Inspiration is sort of overrated. I’d prefer to work. When you work with music and art, you usually come up with something you love. And that’s what inspires you to keep doing what you love.”

Meanwhile, Green Day are set to headline Rock am Ring and Rock im Park next year alongside Muse and Volbeat.

The band’s lengthy run of shows with Fall Out Boy and Weezer – the Hella Mega Tour – will touch down in the UK next summer, having been postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.