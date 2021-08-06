Green Man adds wave of new acts including Ghost Poet and Dream Wife to 2021 line-up

Green Man Festival have expanded the line-up for their 2021 event.

Mogwai, Caribou, Fontaines D.C. were recently confirmed as headliners along with Black Midi, Shame, Thundercat, LUMP (the project of Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay), Self Esteem, Little Dragon, Nadine Shah, Django Django for the Welsh bash, which takes place the weekend of August 19-22.

Now a raft of new additions have been announced including Ghostpoet, Dream Wife, Honey Glaze, Tirzah, Lynks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Nubiyan Twist, Faux Real and Green Man rising winner Teddy Hunter.

Advertisement

But a host of international acts have also pulled out of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic including Little Dragon, Viagra Boys, Puma Blue, Marisa Anderson and The Maytals Band.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the acts that can no longer make it are: Little Dragon, Viagra Boys, Puma Blue, Marisa Anderson and The Maytals Band. We hope we can welcome them in future years. See you all in the fields very soon. Big love, GM 💚 — Green Man (@GreenManFest) August 6, 2021

Attendees over the age of 16 will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the event, or proof of double vaccination at least 14 days prior.

Announcing the return of the festival, Green Man owner Fiona Stewart previously said: “At times it seemed like a dream that we would ever be back in the fields together, I can’t tell you how much it means to me, and the thousands of people that rely upon and make Green Man happen, that it’s actually going ahead. We cannot wait to see people enjoy the festival again!”

After cancelling their 2020 edition due to COVID-19 restrictions, Green Man announced plans to return in 2021 back in February. “Your love and enthusiasm for Green Man has been a massive inspiration for all of us during this time and we desperately want GM21 to go ahead too,” the festival said in a statement last month.

Advertisement

Festivals including Truck and Kendall Calling recently announced the cancellation of their July events following the delay to the government’s final exit out of lockdown restrictions, lack of published data and general lack of guidance. A new survey revealed that half of UK festivals have now been cancelled this year.