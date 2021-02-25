Green Man announces plans to return for 2021 festival

Green Man festival is expected to make a return this summer, organisers have announced.

The Brecon Beacons event is scheduled to take place between August 19-22, having cancelled its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus crisis.

Posting on Twitter this evening (February 25), Green Man bosses shared the “wonderful news” that they’re pushing ahead with this year’s plans.

“Our inbox has been buzzing and we’re over the moon to say that, YES, the road to GM21 is looking a whole lot more positive,” they wrote.

“We’ll be following Wales’ route out of lockdown so the guidance might look somewhat different to England, but we’re planning away!”

Tickets and line-up will be landing in the next couple of months. A massive cheers to all of you folk for your support, we cannot wait to be together in the Welsh mountains again. Biggest love, GM 💚 — Green Man (@GreenManFest) February 25, 2021

Green Man fans can expect ticket and line-up details “in the next couple of months”, organisers said, adding: “A massive cheers to all of you folk for your support, we cannot wait to be together in the Welsh mountains again.”

The update comes as various festivals in England – including Reading & Leeds, Wireless, Latitude and 2000 Trees – set out plans for a return in 2021 amid the government’s proposed “roadmap” out of lockdown, which could see all COVID restrictions being lifted by June 21.

Unlike the plan for England, however, Wales’ route only outlines stages up until Easter, when there could be a limited reopening of tourism (via the BBC).

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn, who runs R&L, Wireless and Latitude, has cited the UK’s successful vaccination programme as the key to unlocking large-scale music events this summer.

Sacha Lord, co-founder of Parklife, told NME this week that he’s “confident” about the Manchester festival’s return in September, hailing the NHS’ “phenomenal” vaccine roll-out. “For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating,” he said.